Spat between KDF soldier, police officer ends with butchery attendant dead

Charles Karugu left his home in Kariguini, Laikipia County two weeks ago to take up a new job as a butchery attendant in Nairobi’s Embakasi Estate.

He left his wife and three children at home, with hope that his new salary would sustain them and make their lives better. But as fate would have it, he never got to earn his first salary.

A photo of Mr Charles Karugu. Photo credit: Courtesy

Mr Karugu, 52, was shot dead inside a butchery in Kitindo Transami, Embakasi, on Sunday night as he protected a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who was being pursued by an Administration Police Officer. Neighbours claim the argument between may have been over a love triangle involving a woman and the duo.

The officer, identified as Titus Kipchirchir Kirui, was — according to witnesses — arguing with the army soldier outside the butchery at around 5pm. Shortly after, the officer left the scene and went to the Villa Police Post where he is based. He then returned to the butchery which is just across the road.

“When he came back, he had a gun. The KDF guy was still at the scene speaking to some people. When the soldier realised that the officer had a gun and that he had cocked it, he ran into the butchery to seek refuge,” the butchery owner, Duncan Njau told Nation.Africa.

Mr Njau said that on realising that the police officer was determined to kill the soldier, he closed the door to the butchery.

But as he was closing, the officer opened fire at the door. It is at this point that Mr Karugu sustained a bullet wound to his arm and another to his chest, Mr Njau says.

Another bullet hit the soldier and injured his arm.

Then the gun went silent, indicating that the police officer had left. Mr Karugu, who was now bleeding profusely, sat on a bench inside the butchery. The KDF man opened the door and fled, perhaps fearing that the police officer would return to finish him.

Butchery worker shot dead by irate police officer in Embakasi

Mr Njau says that by the time an ambulance was arriving at the scene, Mr Karugu had fallen from the bench and was lying on the butchery floor.

“The medics took him into the ambulance and tried to help him but he was declared dead shortly after, so his body was taken to the morgue,” the butchery owner said.

The AP officer was arrested as he returned the AK47 rifle with 27 rounds of ammunition to the Villa Police station armoury. Embakasi Sub-County Police Commander, Francis Kamau, said that the officer was in custody as investigations into the incident continue.

“We are taking statements from several quarters but I cannot share much information at this point,” Mr Kamau told Nation.Africa