Sonko withdraws case against student accused of impersonating him online, posting obscene images

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has forgiven a student who had created a Facebook account using his name without authority.

Withdrawing the case against 23-year-old Tyson Kibet, Sonko told the magistrate he had voluntarily opted to forgive the student of Applied Biology at Kabete Polytechnic.

“I was approached by his parents who are poor and could not raise the bond of Sh1 million for their...I forgive him and withdraw the matter,” told the magistrate.

Kibet has been behind bars for three months after he denied charges of posting unpleasant images on the said account.

Sonko told the court he had received many complains from members of the public about pornographic content posted in the alleged account associated with him.

IMPERSONATOR ARRAIGNED IN COURT.

Numerous unsuspecting Kenyans have unfortunately fallen victims to scammers who deceive them by impersonating me on various social media platforms, purporting to offer loans and sponsorship.



He reported the matter to Central Police Station and the student was arrested on May 25 this year and presented to court.

The charge sheet stated that he intentionally created a Facebook account in Sonko's name without his authority, an offence he allegedly committed on November 25 last year.

He was charged with cyber-squatting as per Section 28 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act No. 5 of 2018, for impersonating Sonko and tarnishing his reputation without consent.

While withdrawing the matter, Sonko urged the magistrate to terminate the case and free Kibet unconditionally.