Slovak Republic extends help to El-nino affected households in Tana River

Amidst the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia and minister of environment, Tomás Taraba, has expressed Slovakia's commitment to global well-being through a significant humanitarian aid initiative.

The UNEA-6, starting from 26 February to 1 March 2024 at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, served as the backdrop for this noteworthy act of solidarity.

Humanitarian aid

During his visit to Kenya, he brought with him a comprehensive package of humanitarian aid aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by the El-Niño-affected communities in Tana River, Kenya.

This included in-kind donations such as food items, hygiene kits and solar lamps.

The humanitarian assistance was warmly received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Dr Ahmed Idris, the Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross Society.

Drought and floods

Tana River is a population that has been affected by subsequent droughts and floods.

“We are not only discussing their assistance today, but we are having a robust discussion on how to help the communities to support themselves, enhance their livelihoods and make better use of the Tana River basin, based on our experience as the people of Slovakia,” shared Ahmed Idris, Secretary General of Kenya Red Cross