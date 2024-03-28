Sigh of relief for Nyando residents as rains beckon

It’s a sigh of relief for residents living along River Nyando after the launch of construction of dykes and desiltation drive of rivers and streams in flood prone areas in Kisumu ahead of rainy season.

Mother nature's wrath

The initiative targeting to cover Nyando, Nyakach, Kisumu East and Muhoroni sub counties is expected to evade the wrath of Mother Nature and facilitate free flow of water into Lake Victoria.

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, while indicating that the step is a temporary measure to ensure floods do not disrupt the lives of the residents, affirmed that the completion of the Soin-Koru dam will provide a permanent solution to the perennial flooding.

“I pledged to end the menace in flood prone areas and this is my personal contribution towards the same,” he said, adding that destruction of crop has contributed to food insecurity.

Among other places, he pointed out that the exercise will be conducted in Kabonyo Kanyagwal, Namthoi, Gem Rae, Wasare, Sango and South West Nyakach.

The same has been extended to Kopige dam in Agoro West Location which has not been desilted since it was drilled in 1985 by former Nyakach MP Ojwang Kombudo.

Mapping out

Prof Ojienda stated that his team is systematically mapping out and identifying areas that are prone to flooding for mitigation and control displacement of people as well as destruction of property.

"Desilting aims to increase the depth and volume of water that the channels can carry and reduce incidents of flooding along their path," he said when he launched the activity at Gem Rae in North Nyakach.

Joseph Okumu, an area resident, said clogged streams have in the past caused havoc and forced residents to reconstruct their homes after being swept by the mighty waters.

“I have rebuilt my house for the third time as we keep living in fear every rainy season. I hope this will mark an end to the usual kind of life that we have experienced over the years,” he said.

Mr Okumu noted that the adverse effects of the raging floods in the area often spread to the nearby Katito shopping centre.

Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted that areas around Lake Victoria Basin are likely to experience rainfall above the long-term average between March to May.

Multipurpose dam

Prof Ojienda has however noted that he is pursuing the construction of Soin-Koru multipurpose dam on the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties.