SHIF unstoppable, President Ruto says in vow to defy courts

The Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) programme will be implemented despite court orders against it, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking at Kianjai market when he kicked off his three-day tour of Meru County yesterday, the President termed those who had filed cases against the initiative as insensitive to the plight of the poor.

He said their intention was to “continue stealing public funds” with little regard for Kenyans who could barely afford medical care.

The High Court has since lifted orders against deductions towards the scheme but the case is still pending in court and will be mentioned on February 7.

“Those who have gone to court are conmen and others are crooks. They want to continue stealing public resources but we will not allow it. The programme will go on with or without court orders,” Dr Ruto said.

Dr Ruto said his administration had established regulations on universal health coverage that would ensure all Kenyans were covered.

The President criticised the opposition, terming as insincere their fight for the reduction of the cost of living.

The cost of basic commodities, he claimed, had come down, attributing it to subsidies on fertiliser and other farm inputs.

“We spend over Sh500 billion to import food that we can produce. We will continue supporting our farmers with fertiliser subsidies and other inputs because this is the only way we can reduce the cost of living,” he said.

Dr Ruto was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her deputy Isaac Mutuma, Senator Kathuri Muringi, Woman Rep Elizabeth Kailemia, and the region’s MPs.

Others present were Cabinet Secretaries Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives) and Alice Wahome (Housing).

The President also commissioned a potato cold storage facility in Ngusishi, Buuri Constituency, that was built at a cost of Sh90 million.

President Ruto also launched several other projects among them information and communication technology labs in Kiirua and Karumo technical institutes and pledged to set aside Sh1.2 billion for electricity connection to 20,000 homes countrywide.

On education, Dr Ruto said the government had allocated Sh62 billion for junior schools, warning headteachers not to charge any fees.

Mr Gachagua said the Mt Kenya region was solidly behind the President. His comments came against the backdrop of a bitter feud with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro in a raging battle to be the region’s kingpin.

“A few people wanted to divide the region but failed. We are solidly behind you,” Mr Gachagua said.

Mr Murungi and Ms Kailemia told the President that Meru County would support his programmes.

The President is today expected to tour Igembe North, Igembe Central and Igembe South constituencies.