Happening Now: Labour Day 2023 celebrations
Shakahola cult: Moment of truth as post-mortems on 110 exhumed bodies start
Post-mortems are set to begin Monday on the 110 bodies that detectives exhumed from an 800-acre piece of land in Shakahola village, Kilifi County, that is linked to cult leader Paul Mackenzie.
Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor will lead the process that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki is expected to witness. He will work with a team of about 12 pathologists, four forensic experts and officers from the Government Chemist.
The postmortems, taking place at the Malindi Sub-county Hospital, form a key part of investigations into Mr Mackenzie, who is accused of convincing his followers to strave themselves to death in order to see God.
The exhumations have been suspended due to heavy rains in the area.
Meanwhile, as search andrescue operations continue, at least 46 people have been gound alive in Shakahola forest but some of them told medics they did not want help so as to recover.
So far, 23 arrests have been made in relation to the cult activities.
Mr Mackenzie is being investigated alongside pastor Ezekiel Odero, who has been linked to serious crimes including, but not limited to, murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering and for being accessories before or after the fact.
Meanwhile, as police and the public step up vigilance over cults across the country, a woman has been arrested in Nakuru County after 31 people were found holed up in her house for fellowship, fasting and prayer.
The suspect identified as Hellen Wanjiru Weri was arrested in a Saturday raid, following a report from a 66-year-old resident of Moi's Bridge in Uasin Gishu County, who said her daughter had been misled into giving up everything and going to the said woman's house with her husband.