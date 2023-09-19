Sh76m fraud: Court finds herbalist who conned Danson Mungatana has case to answer
A Chadian herbalist who is accused of defrauding Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana of Sh76 million in a fake oil deal has a case to answer, according to a Nairobi court.
Abdoulaye Tamba Kouro, a Chad national who also identifies himself as a herbalist, allegedly obtained US$1,000,000 (about Sh76 million at the time) from Mungatana, pretending he was in a position to invest it in the oil industry, a fact he knew to be false.
