Sh76m fraud: Court finds herbalist who conned Danson Mungatana has case to answer

A Chadian herbalist who is accused of defrauding Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana of Sh76 million in a fake oil deal has a case to answer, according to a Nairobi court. 

Abdoulaye Tamba Kouro, a Chad national who also identifies himself as a herbalist,  allegedly obtained US$1,000,000 (about Sh76 million at the time) from Mungatana, pretending he was in a position to invest it in the oil industry, a fact he knew to be false. 

More follows.

