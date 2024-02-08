William Ruto

Sh7.6 trillion: The 17 entities controlling 80pc of assets held by State agencies

President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on October 21, 2023.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The Central Bank of Kenya (Sh1.78 trillion) and Kenya Airports Authority- KAA (Sh1.06 trillion) – had assets surpassing the Sh1 trillion mark by end of June last year.
  • The CBK alone holds 18 percent of the assets, while KAA holds 11.1 percent. Together, the two hold 30 percent of the assets.
  • The two were followed by Kenya Railways Corporation (Sh783.29 billion), Kenya National Highways Authority (Sh768.34 billion), and Kenya Electricity Generating Company (Sh514.37) closing the list of five public entities with assets valued over half a trillion shillings.
  • It noted that much of the assets are under property, plant, and equipment are lands, buildings, and infrastructure assets.

