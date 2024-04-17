Silas Simiyu,

Sh4.2bn tender haunts former Geothermal Development Company bosses

Former Geothermal Development Company  Managing Director and CEO Silas Simiyu,

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • MPs questioned why GDC contracted the services of Cluff, which Mr Ngugi confirmed had smaller rigs that could not deliver the wells.

  • Cluff also threatened to bring a suit against Kenya under the agreement for the promotion and protection of British investments in Kenya signed in September 1999.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How Ukambani politics played role in revocation of Mueke EAC nomination

  2. PREMIUM The slow, painful death of Kenyan man as striking doctors watched

    Striking healthworkers

  3. PREMIUM Sweet but deadly: Killer honey of Tharaka-Nithi

    Poisonous honey

  4. PREMIUM Why MPs are reluctant to move into 'swanky' office

    Bunge Towers

  5. PREMIUM How gadgets are turning your children into zombies