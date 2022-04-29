Security breach as man interrupts Kibaki mass

Allan Makana, who alleges be late former President Mwai Kibaki’s grandson, was arrested for disrupting prayers during Mwai Kibaki's requiem mass.

Kibaki was accorded a State funeral on Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium. He will be buried on Saturday in Othaya, Nyeri.

On Friday, Makana walked to the pulpit where Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nyeri, Anthony Muheria, was doing final rites where he was hugged before security officials picked him up.

Archbishop Muheria remarked that Makana was a son of Kenya who had felt the loss of the retired president and asked the security officers to be kind to him.