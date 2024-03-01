Scores feared dead after bus collides with tanker in Busia

Scores of people are feared to have died after a Mombasa-bound Tahmeed bus from Busia collided with a fuel tanker and caught fire at Mundika market in Busia County.

“This afternoon, a fuel tanker and a passenger bus were involved in a head-on collusion at Mundika, Busia County, along the Kisumu-Busia highway. As a result, my officers, with the help of the Kenya Police and Kenya Red Cross, have swiftly swung into action, and rescue efforts are ongoing,” read a statement from Busia County Governor, Dr Paul Nyongesa Otuoma.

Busia County Commissioner Mwachaunga Chaunga says that several people are feared dead in the accident and rescue mission was ongoing. He, however, could not confirm the number of fatalities as they were yet to complete the rescue mission.