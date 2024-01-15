Ruto: We are reviving Arror and Kimwarer dam projects

President William Ruto has revealed plans to revive the controversial Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer multipurpose dam projects.

The two projects, which were initiated during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era only to be rocked and stalled by mega corruption scandals, featured in Dr Ruto’s 2022 campaign pledges.

The corruption scandals led to the suspension and prosecution of key government officials, including Dr Ruto’s allies in Mr Kenyatta’s Cabinet.

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was recently acquitted by the courts over the scandal, with the trial magistrate fingering the prosecution for bungling the case.

On Sunday, Dr Ruto said he would lead a delegation of national government officials and two governors, Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru), to seal a deal for the revival of the two projects.

"I will be going to Italy this month together with Governor Rotich and Governor Kihika to meet the President of Italy on how to expedite the implementation of these projects," he said during interdenominational prayers in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Even after the prosecution of key suspects linked to the scandal, President Ruto has in the past repeatedly denied reports that Sh21 billion allocated for the projects was lost.

A technical team appointed by Mr Kenyatta canceled the Sh22.2 billion Kimwarer in Keiyo South sub-County after it was allegedly overpriced only to be found to be technically and financially unviable.

However, he approved the Sh28.3 billion Arror Dam in Marakwet East sub-County.

In Nakuru, the Sh35 billion Itare Dam water project stalled six years ago and farmers are counting on its completion to boost their food productivity.

Meanwhile, President Rutoon Sunday said a military camp would be set up in Kerio Valley and two sub counties— Kerio Valley and Kolowa— created to crack down bandits and restore law and order.

He said the current Recruit Training School (RTS) in Eldoret would be relocated to Kerio Valley as part of the intensified multi-agency fight against banditry.

"What is happening in Kerio is the last kicks of a dying horse. We have a clear plan on how to deal decisively with these criminals," Dr Ruto said.

He said modern military equipment would arrive this week to boost the war against bandits and rehabilitate schools and other facilities damaged by the criminals

"A security team, including the Cabinet Secretary for Defence Adan Duale, the Chief of Defence Forces, Cabinet Secretary for Internal Affairs Kithure Kindiki and Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome have been on the ground strategising on how to eliminate the criminals," Dr Ruto said.

He revealed that the government had found an investor who would pump in Sh4.8 billion to revive the Kenya Fluorspar Mining Company.

"We want the investor to start work quickly to create employment opportunities and later work out compensation for families displaced by mining," President Ruto said.