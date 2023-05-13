Ruto, Raila shake hands at Mukami Kimathi's funeral

Ruto, Raila shake hands at the funeral of Mau Mau veteran Mukami Kimathi

By  Macharia Mwangi

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are currently attending the funeral of Mau Mau war veteran Mukami Kimathi.

The two shook hands after meeting publicly for the first time since the August 2022 General election.

Also in attendance are Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Related

Some of the Mau Mau veterans at the funeral of Mukami Kimathi in Njabini, Nyandarua county.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara pleaded with Mr Odinga to allow the government time to deliver on its promises.

"Raila nakuomba uwache serikali ifanye kazi, usirudi kwa barabara," she said.

Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku also echoed the statement, calling on Mr Odinga to give the bipartisan team a chance.

The two received applause from the mourners.

Mr Odinga faulted the government for failing to fly the national flag  at half mast in honour of Mukami.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.