Ruto, Raila shake hands at Mukami Kimathi's funeral
President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are currently attending the funeral of Mau Mau war veteran Mukami Kimathi.
The two shook hands after meeting publicly for the first time since the August 2022 General election.
Also in attendance are Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara pleaded with Mr Odinga to allow the government time to deliver on its promises.
"Raila nakuomba uwache serikali ifanye kazi, usirudi kwa barabara," she said.
Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku also echoed the statement, calling on Mr Odinga to give the bipartisan team a chance.
The two received applause from the mourners.
Mr Odinga faulted the government for failing to fly the national flag at half mast in honour of Mukami.