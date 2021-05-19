Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Uhuru Kenyatta
File

Ruto allies reject call to impeach Uhuru

By  Onyango K'Onyango

  • In the ruling on the BBI last week, the High Court said President Kenyatta contravened Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.
  • At least 117 MPs would need to show their support before motion is tabled.

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have dismissed suggestions to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta despite a court ruling exposing the Head of State to such an action.

