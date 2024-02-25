Rigathi Gachagua steps up fight against illicit brews with planned national conference

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua disclosed plans by the government to enforce stringent measures in the fight against illicit brews and drug addiction in the country.

Mr Gachagua has also warned those in the business of illicit brews that very soon it would not be business as usual.

“I held a meeting this week with top Government officials and senior security officers and we have agreed on measures which will be rolled out from next week,” said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Gachagua made the remarks on Saturday at Kapserton SDA Church in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County ahead of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Conference that begins on Monday in Mombasa.

The Deputy President said that similar forums will be held Nyeri, Chuka and Nakuru.

Mr Gachagua assured Kenyans that the government is on the right course in its efforts to stamp out illicit brew as well as drug and substance abuse in the country.

“We are determined to make our country safe from these killer brews. We cannot allow Kenyans to be sold poison in the guise of alcoholic drinks,” said Gachagua who later presided over a fundraiser at Kurgung Boys High School in Mosop Constituency.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang echoed Gachagua's sentiments and called for stiff measures in the fight against illicit brew.

“Some of these illicit brews are sneaked from a neigbouring country. The lives of many youths have been ruined through the consumption of illicit brews. A major crackdown needs to be carried out to address this issue,” Mr Mandago said.

Meanwhile, Mr Gachagua said farmers are already reaping big from the implementation of coffee reforms.

He further said the government remains committed to streamlining the subsector for the benefit of the farmers.

“For the first time in 10 years, 50kgs of coffee from one factory was bought at $600 last week. We will continue reforming this sector for more earnings,” he said.

The DP said the government has allocated state-owned milk processor New KCC Sh900 million to mop up raw milk from farmers in the country.

"I want to encourage farmers to invest in dairy farming and other enterprises. We have provided the monies to purchase milk at a price of between Sh45 per litre and Sh50 per litre," he said.

The DP also said the government has made adequate fertilizer available to farmers ahead of the planting season.

"I want to urge all governors to assist in the distribution of the farm inputs to farmers through the last mile. We have ensured there is adequate fertilizer in the National Cereals and Produce Board stores," he said.

The Deputy President also assured residents of Uasin Gishu County that the government will soon embark on road projects in the devolved unit.

The DP was accompanied by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii.

Also present were Governors Stephen Sang (Nandi), Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, area MP Abraham Kirwa, Nandi MP Cynthia Muge, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa'h and Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

Mr Koskei said President William Ruto and the Deputy President have established a strong foundation for the implementation of government programmes.