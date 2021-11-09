Soweto, Kibera, Nairobi.

Some of the houses put up by government in Slum Eradication Project in Soweto, Kibera, Nairobi. 

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Revealed: Shame of slum upgrading project now benefits state officials

By  Steve Otieno  &  Collins Omulo

Sarah Mukeli, 80, sits pensively outside Pumwani Highrise Phase 2 flats, staring up at the sky. She was born and bred in Pumwani, which comprises Majengo slum, where she lived until 15 years ago, when she became a beneficiary of the slum upgrading project.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.