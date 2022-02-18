Kenyatta University Hospital for Teaching, Referral and Research in Kiambu County.

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Revealed: KU hospital diverted Covid funds to pay medics in Seychelles

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Special audit shows that the monthly remuneration for the workers came from the Covid-19 kitty. 
  • Audit also shows the government received Sh214.91 billion during the period under review to fight the pandemic.

Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH) irregularly used public funds to pay the salaries of 50 medics recruited and sent to work in the Seychelles in a Covid-19 response campaign, an audit has shown.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.