Reprieve for patients as court suspends doctors' strike
The Labour court on Friday suspended the doctors' strike to allow the parties to conclude ongoing negotiations.
Justice Byram Ongaya expanded the mediation committee set up by the Labour Ministry to include the head of the civil service, the ministries of finance, public service, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).
The judge gave the parties until March 20 to come up with minimum services to be offered, including the number of doctors in each cadre, in case no consensus is reached on the grievances raised by the doctors.