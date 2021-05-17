Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament, for religious purposes

A rare case has been filed at the High Court by Prophet Mwendwa Wambua and the Ras Tafari Society of Kenya (RSK), seeking orders for the country to legalise use of marijunana for religious purposes.

The group of Rastafarians is also seeking to block the arrest and prosecution of its members over use of the substance known as cannabis sativa, or more popularly as bhang. It is also referred to as ndom, vela, kushungpeng.

Ras Lojuron Jaden, spokesperson of the Ras Tafari Society of Kenya, addresses journalists at the Milimani Law Courts, flanked by members of the group, on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

"Hostile" law

RSK wants the High Court to suspend sections 3 (1)(2)(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

The Rastafarians argue the law enacted in 1994 is hostile and intolerant to persons professing the Rastafari faith, yet the Constitution is a progressive and accommodative document that protects marginalised groups, such as theirs.

Lawyer Shadrack Wambui (centre) is pictured with members of the Ras Tafari Society of Kenya (RSK) at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on May 17, 2021. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

“The use of cannabis, especially among members of RSK and any other person professing the Rastafari faith, is outlawed by dint of the said section, thus criminalising the Rastas' spiritual use of cannabis, yet the manifestation of their religion enjoys constitutional protection,” the petition states.

"We are in a new constitutional framework following promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, which is progressive and accommodative of diversity, and protective of marginalised groups, which include members of RSK.”

Spiritual growth

The group also says its members require spiritual growth and use of marijuana, which they say is used as a sacrament and for connection of the Rasta and his creator.

It alleges that the police continue to harass, intimidate, arrest and cause the prosecution, persecution and even imprisonment of Rastafarians for privately growing and using marijuana for the sole purpose of connecting with the creator.

“Members of RSK are forced to live in fear as a minority religious group in Kenya as the current legislative framework is inimical to their religious practices, as it fails to reasonably accommodate the Rastafari use of marijuana as a manifestation of their faith and for their connectedness with the almighty creator,” the petition states.

Members of the Ras Tafari Society of Kenya at the Milimani Law Courts on May 17, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Orders sought

The petitioners want the case certified as urgent since it raises substantial questions of law.

The group wants the court to issue orders stopping the arrest and prosecution of its members for growing cannabis sativa for spiritual use in their homes or designated places of worship such as Rasta tabernacles and mansions.

“I am urging the court to recognise the use of marijuana and bhang as an instrument for worship connecting members of RSK with their creator,” lawyer Shadrack Wambui, for the petitioners, says in the pleadings filed in court.

Ras Lojuron Jaden urges court to legalise use of marijuana

The society argues that the insensitivity and unconstitutionality of the law is demonstrated by intolerance to the use of bhang by persons professing the Rastafari faith.

It further says the petition raises substantial questions of law and that the matter should be referred to the Chief Justice for appointment of a bench of judges of an uneven number to hear the case.