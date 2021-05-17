Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament, for religious purposes

sam

By  Sam Kiplagat  &  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • Through lawyer Shadrack Wambui, the society argues that the insensitivity and unconstitutionality of the law is demonstrated by intolerance to the use of bhang by persons professing the Rastafari faith.

A rare case has been filed at the High Court by Prophet Mwendwa Wambua and the Ras Tafari Society of Kenya (RSK), seeking orders for the country to legalise use of marijunana for religious purposes.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.