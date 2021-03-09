Rashid Echesa freed on Sh1m cash bail in Matungu assault case

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa at the Kiambu Law Courts on March 9, 2021 over the assault of an IEBC official in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

  • The former Sports Cabinet Secretary was taken back to Gigiri Police Station as he was unable to immediately secure his release.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, who is accused of assaulting an electoral commission official in Matungu, was on Tuesday released on a cash bail of Sh1 million.

