Pensioners
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Railway pensioners’ land file ‘disappears’ over Sh7.9 billion deal

By  Steve Otieno  &  Daniel Ogetta

A pension scheme sold prime land to the government for Sh7.9 billion but after a partial payment, the file mysteriously disappeared at the lands ministry.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.