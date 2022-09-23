Raila, Kalonzo in attendance as Martha Karua marks 65th birthday in style

The top Azimio leadership came together on Thursday night as Martha Karua celebrated her 65th birthday flanked by ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper.

Mr Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate and his running mate Ms Karua narrowly lost in the August 2022 presidential vote.

The birthday ceremony, which was held at an undisclosed location, saw the Azimio la Umoja coalition politicians come together to make merry, dance and help Ms Karua usher in her new year in style.

Dressed in an Ankara printed dress, Ms Karua was all glammed up for her day, complete with matching lipstick, beaded necklace and earrings.

Videos shared by their friends on social media showed the politicians taking on the Jerusalema challenge to showcase their moves.

The event was also attended by Ms Karua's grandchildren who were seen teaching her the challenge.

Ms Karua has been active in the country's political scene for a while despite unsuccessfully vying for the presidency in 2013 and the deputy presidency this year.

Women's rights

A former long-serving Member of Parliament for Gichugu constituency, Ms Karua has consistently fought for the protection of women's rights.

This is through litigation, lobbying and advocacy for laws that enhance and protect women's rights through her work with various women's organizations, particularly the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Kenya) and the League of Kenya Women Voters.

Martha Karua celebrated her birthday in style, pomp and dance. She was surrounded by her grandkids, family and close friends.

Ms Karua was the Minister for Justice until she resigned from that position in April 2009.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta –the Azimio coalition chairman- was, however, missing in action from the event that was also graced by Ida Odinga and Charity Ngilu, among others.

Despite the Supreme Court upholding Dr William Ruto's win, Mr Odinga and his team believe the ruling was unfairly orchestrated and issued.