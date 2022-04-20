Puzzle: Fake Covid tests hospital raised to Level 5

A medical diagnostic outfit that was at the centre of a near diplomatic tiff between Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over controversial Covid-19 test results has been upgraded to Level-Five status.

Meditest Diagnostics Services, which operates Meditest Hospital in Nairobi and Mediforte Hospital in Kisii, is in the process of transforming itself to Meditest International Hospital which, according to its website, will have branches in Kenya, India, Uganda and South Africa.

The two hospitals were on January 1 issued with licences to operate as Level Five facilities by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

The green light came through licence number 55354 for Mediforte and 55353 for Meditest.

The Nation, on an undercover visit to Meditest, found a facility that would at best qualify to offer outpatient services were it not for its eight-bed inpatient ward, which we understand was launched in January after the hospital got a Level-Five classification.

The hospital lacks all the other necessities of a Level-Five facility, including an ambulance, a HDU, an ICU, an emergency unit, a pharmacy, a burns unit, a cold room or morgue, a fully equipped maternity unit, staff quarters, a kitchen, a laundry unit and a medical waste management system.

Infact the hospital has to order food from restaurants for its inpatients and hire casuals to wash the clothes of those admitted there. And should you visit the hospital with a communicable disease, you will share the lifts with other tenants at Scalters House.

The proprietor of the two hospitals, Mr Sunil Kumar, has written to the Registrar of Companies on his intention to have both centres operate as ‘Meditest International Hospital’.

“The shareholder or proprietor is desirous of registering the above-captioned trading name to serve as the name of the building that shall house all the above companies and businesses.”

“The registration of Meditest International Hospital is not and shall not be objected to any of the above entities,” wrote Mr Kumar to the Registrar of Companies on December 2, last year.

The notice of change of name was issued three weeks after KMPDC chief executive Daniel Yumbya appended his signature to the two licences that granted Mediforte and Meditest Level Five statuses.

The permits were issued on November 9 last year, at the height of controversy over Covid-19 travel certification, in which Meditest featured prominently.

The licences for the two hospitals took effect on January 1 and are supposed to run until the end of the year.

Our calls and text messages to Mr Yumbya about the procedures leading up to the issuance of the two licences went unanswered.

KMPDC classifies medical facilities based on several rounds of inspection of services, infrastructure and personnel attending to patients. The health stations range from Level Two, which is the lowest, to Level Six, where the Kenyatta National Hospital stands.

A Level Five hospital can handle more than 250 patients per day and has specialised clinics.

It should also be able to offer specialised services such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, renal dialysis, sterile production unit services, internship training, forensic pathology services and 24-hour pharmacy services.

It should be built on at least 10 acres of land and have a 500-bed capacity and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or High Dependency Unit (HDU) with at least 12 beds. There should also be an inpatient and outpatient pharmacy, a burns unit and a staff quarters for at least eight people on duty.

In terms of personnel, it should be led by a medical superintendent leading a team of at least 15 medical officers, seven anaesthesiologists, two cardiologists, four general surgeons and two orthopaedic surgeons.

The team should also include a critical care physician, at least two ear, nose and throat surgeons, three gynaecologists, four oncologists and two palliative-care specialists.

Height of Covid-19 pandemic

The hospital should also employ at least 90 clinical officers, 1,118 nurses and have specialists across different departments, 11 pharmacists (general, clinical, oncology pharmacists) and 10 pharmaceutical technologists.

Additionally, it should have a mammographer, at least three CT scan or MRI radiographers, two human resource management officers, 50 medical laboratory technologists, four caterers, a kitchen, 20 cooks, 15 drivers, 60 support staff, 10 mortuary attendants and 16 security officers should also form part of the staff.

The private hospitals that have attained this coveted classification include Mater, Nairobi Women’s, Guru Nanak, Metropolian, Coptic, Avenue and Equator.

Meditest, which takes up the ground floor, the first and third floors of Scalters House on Parklands Road opened its doors in 2016 as a diagnostics facility.

It was then upgraded into a health centre offering outpatient services, before being elevated into a Level Five hospital last year.

The hospital recently added eight beds to its new inpatient service on the third floor, which also houses its theatre. At its entrance on the ground floor of Scalters house is a 20-seat lobby with a white-and-light-green colour, fronted by the red Meditest logo.

The hospital takes up half the space on the ground floor, taken up by a few doctors’ rooms and a radiology section.

The first floor houses the oncology section and the main lab, while the third floor has a ward and a theatre. The hospital lacks an ICU.

The medical centre came into the limelight after it was licensed to carry out PCR tests at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mediforte Hospital in partnership with Meditest has been approved by the Ministry of Health to test Covid-19 by RT-PCR,” Mediforte announced on its social media pages on October 28, 2020.

A molecular test, also known as nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, is to date considered the “gold standard” of testing for Covid-19.

Many countries still require that a mandatory PCR test be done on visitors within 48 to 72 hours before arrival.

Although the test is now widely done in Kenya, laboratories that had the capability to do a PCR test when international flights resumed in August 2020 were just 43.

Meditest was one of them. Mediforte wasn’t among these but it indicated it was offering the tests courtesy of its partnership with Meditest.

At that time, Meditest’s laboratory was licensed under Class B by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) through licence number 3507.

To be allowed to perform Covid-19 PCR tests by the Ministry of Health, however, one needed to have a Class F laboratory licence.

Meditest was promptly issued with a Class F medical laboratory licence number 7897 as Mediforte, which at that time had been licensed as a Level Four hospital, retained a Class E medical laboratory licence.

For the next 16 months the two hospitals, which according to their respective CR 12 certificates at the Registrar of Companies are owned by Mr Sunil Kumar, embarked on mass testing of Covid-19 for those intending to travel for Sh7,000 per test.

Everything seemed normal until October last year, when Kenyan travellers who had tested negative and been given certificates in Nairobi before departure began testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival in the UAE.

As part of preparations for resumption of international travel through mass surveillance, most countries in Africa adopted the Panabios app, an African Union-backed digital suite for predicting and detecting Covid-19 hotspots, tracing contacts, tracking and disseminating the coronavirus test results.

Fake Covid-19 certificates

Approved laboratories in Kenya were given access to the Panabios system, where they uploaded PCR test results for travellers. Passengers would then receive a system-generated SMS notifying them of their results and a link to help them get test certificates.

The passengers would then get a link from which they would download a Trusted Travel (TT) code certificate, which they would present to officials at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for verification before being allowed to travel.

The same TT code would be verified by health officials at the destination airport through an international system called Global Haven, which was linked to Panabios, as the latter was not available in all countries.

Despite all these requirements, Kenyans were testing positive in large numbers after arriving in Dubai, which insisted on testing everybody on arrival from JKIA after linking a surge in Covid-19 to travellers from Nairobi.

Things came to a head on December 20 last year, when the UAE suddenly banned all passenger flights from Nairobi.

In retaliation, Kenya suspended all inbound and transit passenger flights from the Middle Eastern country.

In Nairobi, health officials and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had been dispatched to find out who was issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.

The first move for investigators was to analyse data uploaded by approved laboratories in the Panabios system and the National Covid-19 Data Centre (NCDC), since all the test results had to be uploaded onto the two systems. While the Panabios data was used for international travel, the government relied on NCDC data to get daily Covid-19 positivity rates.

“In the past few weeks, the ministry has received alarming reports that a number of clients tested at your facility and issued with travel certificates with negative Covid-19 PCR tests have turned out positive upon arrival at various destinations outside Kenya,” Dr Patrick Amoth, the acting Director-General for Health, wrote to Meditest on December 21 last year.

“Reports gathered by the ministry also indicate that you offer rapid PCR testing services and a number of clients have indicated that they are able to obtain their results in under two hours.”

“These testing timelines do not seem feasible [given the] expected timelines for PCR testing,” added Dr Amoth.

As many as 14 members of staff at the hospital are currently under investigation for allegedly handing out fake Covid-19 negative certificates for a fee.

In total, Meditest carried out 107,704 tests between July last year and January this year, according to the data they submitted to Panabios, raking in at least Sh753,928,000 in the process.

Interestingly, only one person turned out negative, according to what the facility uploaded onto Panabios.

However, according to data shared with the NCDC, the facility tested 35,843 people for Covid-19 over the same period, 1,434 of who turned out positive.

“Our recent analysis of data submitted from your facility to both the NCDC and the Panabios platform reveals major discrepancies,” Dr Amoth told Meditest.

“The investigating team also revealed that credentials for logging into the Panabios system have been misused to release [TT codes] without any evidence that the tests were captured in the Meditest Hospital management information system,” said Dr Amoth.

In light of the findings, the Ministry of Health shut down Meditest’s lab on December 29 last year.