Protesters throw pads into Brown’s Cheese compound after period shaming incident

Protesters from Limuru area in Kiambu County hit the streets Thursday afternoon to protest alleged mistreatment of female workers at Brown’s Cheese Company after it emerged that some staff were forced to undress at their premises.

The firm has since suspended three of its managers and issued an apology to employees and all Kenyan women after reports that its staff forced some women to undress to check if they were on their period. They were seeking to nab whoever had disposed a used sanitary towel in a wrong bin.

Following news of the incident, angry female protesters clad in “komesha dhuluma za kijinsia” ("stop gender-based discrimination) t-shirts could be seen throwing un-used sanitary towels into the company’s compound. Others also stuck stained pads on the company’s gates.

The suspended officials include the company’s Quality Assurance Manager, Human Resource (HR) Manager and a HR Assistant who were arrested by officers from Tigoni Police Station. They will be charged in court for causing indecency, a sexual offence.

Brown’s Cheese Limited's Head of Finance and Administration, Mr Luke Kimathi, said the firm's management had only recently been notified of the incident and that the company had started investigations.

“The company is fully cooperating with the police and will be conducting a full internal investigation. All individuals involved have been suspended pending the company’s investigation. This is all the information available at this time and there will be no further comment until this is done,” he said.

In a statement, the company expressed regret, saying the management were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn that an incident involving women’s health occurred” at their premises.

“As soon as the matter was brought to our attention, the individuals involved were suspended. Brown’s is a women-led business and works hard to provide a working environment that is safe for all employees...this incident does not reflect the procedures of the company as a whole,” it said.

"We are also engaging with experts on women’s health and sensitization to ensure our policies and trainings do not allow for such an incident to happen again. We have apologised to the women involved and would like to apologise to the wider public as well.”

Limuru Sub-County commander Philip Mwania said they had received a report of the incident.

“That act was very wrong and inhumane. Our officers went to the company and arrested three female managers. They are currently in our cell. We have taken their statements and they will be arraigned in court tomorrow,” said Mwania.

"I warn companies working in Limuru that are doing the same to stop immediately or the law will take its course,” he added.

While condemning the act, Kiambu Women Rep Ann Wamuratha said the behaviour of the managers goes against menstrual hygiene policy.

"We strongly condemn the treatment given to the female employees of Brown’s Cheese Limited. We demand further action be taken against the manager for acting in this manner. I will be taking it up with relevant government agencies to ensure that justice is served.”