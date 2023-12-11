Probe sabotage in JKIA outage, CS Murkomen now tells police boss

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has written to the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to investigate possible acts of sabotage and cover-up following constant power outages at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In the letter, the CS said that the December 10 power outage resulted in some parts of the airport being in darkness due to a failure of the changeover to the standby generators.

He added that the facility has in the recent past experienced similar incidents where there has been failure of the changeover to the standby generators.

He added that the matter has been addressed progressively and numerous tests conducted to ensure that there is an immediate changeover in the event of a power outage. “However, despite all the above interventions, JKIA experienced another failure of changeover to the standby generators last night (Sunday).”

“The purpose of this letter is to request you to assign a team of investigators to investigate this recent failure to ensure that this is not act of sabotage taking into account that JKIA is a facility of Strategic National Security and Economic importance,” he said.

He directed the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to provide all assistance required to ensure that this matter is addressed most expeditiously.

The blackout occurred during a nationwide power outage, and while standby generators promptly restored power in most parts of JKIA, terminals 1A and 1E remained in darkness for a while.

“Changeover to the standby generators ensured power was immediately restored to most parts of JKIA. Regrettably, supply did not immediately resume at terminals 1A and 1E,” he added.

After the power blackout, the CS toured the airport in the company of PS Transport, Kenya Airports Authority Chairman Caleb Kositany and Managing Director to assess the situation.