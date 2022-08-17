Presidential poll petition: High Court blocks CJ Koome from gagging lawyers

The Chief Justice suffered a blow on Wednesday when the High Court declared unlawful decision by Supreme Court to gag advocates and litigants from making comments on a presidential election petition while it is still being heard.

Justice Mugure Thande ruled that the Supreme Court (Presidential Election Petition Amendment Rules) 2022 are declared unconstitutional for not adhering to Public Participation requirements and for usurpation of the authority of Parliament.

CJ Koome amended rules that govern proceedings of the Supreme Court to block lawyers and litigants from making comments on a presidential election petition.

In the amended rules, the CJ has banned litigants, their advocates and agents from expressing their opinions or predicting the outcome of a case involving the election of the President.

“Upon commencement of the hearing of the petition by the court, litigants, their advocates and advocates’ agents shall refrain from expressing their opinion on merit, demerit or predict the outcome of the petition in any manner that would prejudice or impede court proceedings, until judgment is delivered,” reads the new rule.

A breach of the direction will amount to contempt of court, it says, meaning those found culpable of breaching the rule will be punished.