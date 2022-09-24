Presidential petition: Supreme Court to give full judgment on Monday 

The Supreme Court has said that it will deliver its full judgment on the presidential election petition on Monday.

In a notice issued by the court’s registrar L. M Wachira on Saturday, the court said that the judgment will be issued through email.

The court had on September 5, 2022 said that it would render the full judgment, detailing reasons why it rejected the petition filed by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and six others challenging the outcome of the August election in 21 days.

“Take notice that the reasons for the judgment of the court, that was delivered in this petition on the 5th day of September 2022, will be delivered on the day Monday the 26th September, 2022, at 2:30pm through email,” Mr Wachira said.

The seven-judge bench upheld the win of President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua after it rejected a petition filed by Mr Odinga and six others.

The judges, while delivering a summary of the judgment, said that Mr Odinga and the six petitioners failed to prove beyond doubt, that the election and its outcome, had been manipulated.

Mr Odinga and the six petitioners in the case have however, maintained that while they respect the judgment, they do not agree with it.

Mr Odinga’s running mate in the election, Martha Karua, had also hinted at the possibility of taking the judgment to the East Africa Court of Justice for a judicial review.