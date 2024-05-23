Presidential menu: What Ruto and Rachel will be served by the Bidens at White House dinner

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto will be hosted for a state dinner at the White House on Thursday evening, following an invitation from President Joe Biden.

The Kenyan leader is the first African leader in 15 years to be invited to a state dinner at the White House.

The menu will include butter-poached lobster and a white chocolate basket with banana ganache, raspberries, peaches and candied lime zest.

President Ruto on Monday began his four-day state visit to the United States of America.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden revealed that the elegant dinner will be held under the stars in a pavilion made almost entirely of glass, looking up at the sky.

“Tomorrow night, we mark the 60th anniversary of the United States’ partnership with Kenya with an elegant dinner under the stars, in a pavilion made almost entirely of glass, looking up at our one sky. While, outside, night surrounds us, inside, guests will be brought together over the glow of candles, in a space saturated with warm pinks and reds,” she said.

Presidents William Ruto and Joe Biden at the White House for a technology roundtable on May 22, 2024. Photo credit: PCS

For the US, a state dinner is one of the most glamorous events hosted by the White House for a visiting head of government or reigning monarch and has been used in the past to demonstrate diplomatic unity.

President Ruto and the First Lady will be served chilled heirloom tomato soup with sourdough crisps and Arbequina olive oil as starters.

The black-tie event diners will then move on to fruitwood smoked beef short ribs and butter-poached lobster with citrus butter, baby kale and sweet corn puree.

Dessert will be a white chocolate basket with banana ganache, raspberries, peaches and candied lime zest.

Guests will also be served three wines during dinner, a Hartford Court Chardonnay from Four Hearts Vineyard, a Pinot Noir from St. Innocent Winery and an Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut sparkling wine.

The Howard Gospel Choir and Brad Paisley have been chosen to entertain guests in honour of the President and First Lady's love of gospel and country music.

As the guests depart, their paths will be lit by the moon. According to the US First Lady, this is meant to surround the guests with the warmth she received during her visit to Kenya.

“As guests leave their path illuminated by our one moon, I hope they will be filled with the same warmth I felt during my visits to Kenya - that of friendships that will endure and help create a bright and prosperous future,” the First Lady said.