President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase: Lawyer

President William Ruto has registered the phrase “mambo ni matatu” as a trademark, meaning it is now protected intellectual property.

The phrase first came to prominence last month when President Ruto issued a stern warning to "cartels" in the sugar sector. The phrase was later adopted by entrepreneurs who printed it on merchandise such as T-shirts.

Mr Adrian Kamotho, the president's lawyer, said anyone wishing to use the phrase alongside the three fingers must now seek permission from Dr Ruto.

“The translation into English of the Kiswahili words ‘mambo ni matatu’ is ‘things are three (there are three options)’,” Mr Kamotho explained.

Dr Ruto repeated the phrase during the Climate Summit in Nairobi as he spoke about the challenges of accessing significant resources, the need for specialised skills and the importance of affordability in ensuring equitable development.

"As we say in Kenya, mambo ni matatu," said President Ruto.