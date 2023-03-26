President Ruto leaves the country for a four-day State visit to Germany and Belgium

President William Ruto will depart the country today, Sunday March 26 for a four-day visit to the Federal Republic of Germany and the Kingdom of Belgium, respectively.

In Berlin, the President will meet H.E. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Kenya and

Germany.

Also read: President Ruto targets to raise Sh1 trillion in diaspora remittances

Related Ruto turns West for mega deals News

President Ruto will also deliver a keynote address at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, outlining the challenges of energy security amidst the worsening climate crisis and the push

for investments in renewable energy, in Kenya and Africa.

Kenya will also explore partnership with Germany on the youth agenda, specifically in vocational education and training.

In Brussels, the President will meet H.E. Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium and discuss mutual areas of interest including, health, addressing Kenya’s food security and

drought response, climate action, trade and investment.

The President will also engage with the leadership of the European Union, including, H.E.Charles Michel, President of the European Union Council and H.E. Ursula von der Leyen,

President of the European Commission.

His meeting will reinforce Kenya’s commitment to the Kenya – EU Strategic Dialogue, to deepen the partnership between Kenya and the European Union, under the three key pillars of Peace, Security and Stability; Sustainable and Inclusive Development; and, Economy, Trade and Investment.