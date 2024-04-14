President Ruto condemns Iran's attack on Israel

President William Ruto condemns Iran's attack on Israel saying it represents the present threat to international peace and security.

The President urged Israel to show restraint.

"Kenya is deeply concerned by Iran's attack on the State of Israel. This disturbing development only serves to aggravate an already delicate situation in the Middle East," Mr Ruto said.

"In responding to this act of aggression, Kenya urges Israel to show utmost restraint taking into account the urgent need for all parties to walk away from the brink beyond which recovery will be enormously difficult."

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike that raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.

Tehran had vowed to retaliate for Israel's attack on Iran's embassy compound last week in Damascus that killed a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and six other officers.