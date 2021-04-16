President Kenyatta finally moves to fill IEBC vacancies

Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya, Connie Nkatha Maina

Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Connie Nkatha Maina announce their resignation from the position IEBC commissioner during a press briefing at Stanley hotel in Nairobi on April 16, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The announcement of the vacancies means President Kenyatta now has 14 days within which to constitute a selection panel to fill the vacancies, according to the law.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally moved to fill the four vacancies at the electoral commission, more than two years after they occurred.

