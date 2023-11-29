Prepare for referendum, Raila tells Kenyans as Azimio endorses dialogue report

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition parliamentary group meeting has endorsed the report of the National Dialogue Committee.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has described the report as "unfinished but a good beginning".

He says the opposition team was able to achieve some positive outcomes in the talks, such as electoral reforms in the reconstitution of the IEBC and pushing for more county allocations from the current 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

Mr Odinga, however, said that for the creation of the positions of Prime Cabinet Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Kenyans must vote in a referendum.

The talks were co-chaired by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah.