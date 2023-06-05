You’ve failed Kambas, DP Rigathi Gachagua tells Kalonzo Musyoka

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticised Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for leading the Kamba community into the opposition in three consecutive elections.

The DP said the Kamba community was facing a lot of economic challenges and was lagging behind in development because it had been herded into the opposition by its own political leaders.

Mr Gachagua, who was speaking in Kitui while presiding over a fundraiser in aid of St Charles Lwanga Boys Secondary School, said the Kamba nation was out of government specifically because of Mr Musyoka's political miscalculations and failure to join hands with the winning team.

He told his audience that their party leaders failed to read the political mood of the country and chose to stick with the Azimio coalition's presidential candidate in last year's election, Mr Raila Odinga, despite the open contempt and humiliation shown to Mr Musyoka.

"During the campaign, we all saw how the old man (Mr Odinga) humiliated your son Kalonzo by subjecting him to a sham interview where he was grilled on his suitability as a running mate. Surprisingly, the Kamba nation still followed Azimio and lost," he said.

The DP wondered why Mr Musyoka stuck with Azimio after all the embarrassment of being put through an interview and eventually being snubbed as running mate in favour of Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Mr Gachagua said it was time the Ukambani region tried a different political strategy that would guarantee them a share in government.

He said even ordinary farmers evaluate themselves when a certain crop fails for three seasons, they change tactics and try another because the end game is to get positive results.

"If you Wiper leaders want to take the Kamba community into opposition for the fourth time, that's your decision and no one will stop you because Kenya is a thriving democracy, but the Azimio coalition has no chance of defeating President William Ruto in the 2027 elections," he said.

Only the host MP Makali Mulu (Kitui Central) attended the fundraiser skipped by most of his Wiper party colleagues.

Mr Gachagua cited the 2013, 2017 and 2022 elections in which Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka failed to capture the presidency as telling signs that the next election in 2027 would be tougher for them.

Win more votes

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Penina Malonza, who accompanied the DP, said Kenya Kwanza will continue to reach out to Ukambani region as part of President Ruto's drive to unite the country and win more votes in the next elections.

While thanking the President for her appointment, Ms Malonza also paraded a host of local leaders from Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties who have been appointed to various government offices.

The DP helped to raise Sh62 million for the school, with a personal contribution of Sh3 million, while President William Ruto sent Sh2 million.

The school's management committee, chaired by Safaricom Chief Risk and Security Officer Nicholas Mulila, contributed Sh8.5 million.