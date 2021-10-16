William Ruto: Bottom-up economic model will solve youth problems

Deputy President William Ruto has called for the empowerment of the youth as he faulted his rivals for giving handouts.

Dr Ruto, who was addressing residents in Tudor, Mombasa County on Saturday, accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of promising to give the youth handouts.

He called on the youths to support his “bottom-up” economic model, which he said will be a solution to joblessness.

"There are so many youths who have no jobs and if we don't solve this state of joblessness, Kenya will not move forward," DP Ruto said.

He added it was time to change the economic model and not the constitution as fronted by the ODM leader.

"Our priority is empowering small-scale traders and not looking for positions for our henchmen. We want to focus on improving our economic model, not like those who are selfishly seeking to gain positions at the expense of the youth, mama mboga and boda boda riders," DP Ruto said.

Financially empowered

The deputy president, who is on a five-day tour of the Coast, vowed to assist the youth to be financially empowered, just as he helped President Uhuru Kenyatta to secure the presidency in two elections.

He started his campaigns in Nyali constituency where he met Nyali Riders Sacco members and donated a van to them.

He acknowledged the riders for their courage and focus in pooling resources, ideas and skills to tackle their challenges and accomplish their aspirations.

"We associate with this milestone and commit to creating wealth for everyone via the revolutionary bottom-up economic development model," the DP said.

He later visited Mombasa's Kongowea market where he called for the elimination of brokers in the supply chain, noting that they are responsible for the hiking of food prices from farmers.

Sufficient food

"We want to support small businesses and farmers so that we can have sufficient food in the markets. By eliminating brokers, we will make food more affordable and we will be able to eliminate hunger," DP Ruto said.

Ruto was accompanied by Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, UDA pointman former Senator Hassan Omar, Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani.

Today, the DP is expected to attend a church service in Miritini, before meeting all UDA aspirants in the region on Monday at Wild Waters Centre.