UDA will rule for 100 years — DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza administration plans to build the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) into the country's largest political party that will rule for the next 100 years.

Mr Gachagua, who was addressing UDA grassroots coordinators in Nairobi, said the party planned to recruit members from Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s strongholds.

"We have moved across the country and you have seen that our party is now in every corner of the country. Our plans are bigger and we will expand the party to reach Nyanza region and other areas... this is a massive party that will rule for 100 years," he said.

He has also criticised Odinga and ruled out a handshake, insisting that the government will allow the opposition to play its role in governance.

"When we talk about shares, we mean governance. President William Ruto will not appoint those who did not support his candidature. He will only appoint those who supported him because they have a clear understanding of the vision he has.

"They understand the bottom-up economic model better than those who did not support him," he said.

During the event, Mr Gachagua officially welcomed former Migori Governor Okoth Obado into the UDA party. Mr Obado promised to lead the party's recruitment drive in the Nyanza region.

According to party secretary-general Cleopas Malala, UDA aims to recruit up to 15 million members before the next General Election.

"We will start with a recruitment exercise in Siaya before moving to other regions in the country. We will have a strong party where everyone belongs and by the next general election, we will have over 15 million members," said Mr Malala.

The ruling party is expected to hold grassroots elections in early June and open a number of offices across the country.