Looming changes in UDA as Ruto orders audit of party operations

President William Ruto’s Tuesday night meeting at the UDA headquarters has lifted the lid on a looming leadership reshuffle in the party.

The President ordered an audit of the party’s operations just days after announcing that the outfit will hold elections in December.

Sources told the Nation that the President ordered an audit of members’ subscriptions as well as treasury disbursements. UDA is entitled to a total of Sh577 million from the Political Parties Fund each financial year. The party also collects Sh10.6 million every month, amounting to Sh127 million a year, as dues from its elected and nominated leaders.

The President is also reported to have ordered an audit of procurement in all party branches and human resources following allegations that some officials had gone on a hiring spree.

President Ruto arrived at the offices at 5pm and stayed past 11pm in a meeting with top interim officials. A tough-talking President is said to have told the officials that they would all face party elections. Only the party leader and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua will not face elections.

In February, Dr Ruto appointed former Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala as interim secretary-general. Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire chairperson, and East African Legislative Assembly MP Hassan Omar deputy leader. Others serving on an interim basis are Japheth Nyakundi (treasurer) and Vincent Musyoka (organising secretary).

The President told the officials that he would be visiting the offices every month, giving credence to reports that he wanted to take charge of the party elections.

Other leaders present at the meeting included National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek.

Some party members, especially elected leaders, are said to have lost confidence in some of the officials. There have also been complaints from some technical staff that they have been sidelined in the running of the party.