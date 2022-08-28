Tuju: Chebukati, two commissioners were bidding before the elections

Azimio executive director Raphael Tuju has challenged the electoral commission chair to publicly disclose information they discussed at a secret location in Karen.

Responding to an affidavit filed by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati claiming that Mr Tuju asked that the results be “moderated in favour of Baba (Mr Odinga)”, the former Jubilee party secretary general also challenged IEBC commissioners Prof Abdi Guliye and Mr Boya Molu to publicly explain why they visited his (Tuju’s) Karen house at the height of the elections.

In a presser at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Mr Tuju said that UDA presidential agents Josephat Nanok and Veronica Maina immediately met the commission’s top officials after he (Tuju) and other Azimio officials left the room at around 4am.

"Mr Chebukati should be honest enough to tell Kenyans what he was discussing with UDA officials Josephat Nanok and Veronica Maina as soon as we finished our 4am meeting,” Tuju said.

Tuju also claimed two IEBC commissioners requested to see him and upon probing what the meeting was about, they said it was confidential.

During the run-up to the election, Tuju added, Prof Guliye had sent two emissaries to meet him.

Describing his interaction with Prof Guliye and Mr Molu, Tuju said: “I was dealing more with auctioneers than commissioners.”