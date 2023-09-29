Three Kenyans in court to stop Ruto, Raila talks at Bomas

Three Kenyans have moved to court to stop the National Dialogue Committee from holding further meetings, arguing that the lack of a legal framework to guide the collection of views from the public in an inclusive and participatory process makes it illegal.

The three Kenyans argue that it is clear that the committee, co-chaired by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah and Kalonzo Musyoka, is operating unconstitutionally.

"The political elite seems to be using the Committee for political self-dealing. It is imperative that the Court stops the Committee and guide the way forward- in terms of the mechanics," the petitioners stated through lawyer Peter Wanyama.