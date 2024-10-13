Talk of Town: Government official banned from travelling to South Africa for lavish birthday plans

No birthday party abroad

A government official was shocked when he was banned from travelling to South Africa to celebrate his birthday. The officer, known for his lavish lifestyle, had already booked hotels, bought tickets for his friends to fly to South Africa and secured other luxuries for the big day.

However, the officer was shocked when a directive arrived from powerful forces warning him not to dare leave the country until some important issues were resolved. The big party later took place at a club of questionable reputation in one of Nairobi's leafy suburbs.

When the powerful live in fear

A powerful political actor is living in fear over the ongoing impeachment of the deputy president. He fears that when the Senate begins its proceedings, videos will be played that could implicate him in heinous crimes. The Senate will hear evidence from the DP and the mover of the motion on Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 17. That's where the powerful man fears his name could come up. The man is now pulling strings to ensure that videos not related to the impeachment are rejected by the Senate and therefore not played in public.

Abandoned worker cries outside minister's posh office

Drama ensued outside the office of a Cabinet Minister when a former worker turned up demanding an audience. The man demanded to know why his former employer had left him when he had a family to feed. He was blocked at the gate by guards who said he had no prior appointment. His reaction was to start crying, so much so that he attracted the attention of the minister, who was in his office. The boss, who is notorious for abandoning his staff in their hour of need, ordered the man to be let in and promised to take care of him.

Fictitious mileage lands MP in hot water

An MP is in trouble after she decided to vote against the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua despite seeking favours over fictitious mileage. Whispers in the corridors of Parliament indicate that plans are well advanced to expose the vocal MP. What has irked the mandarins in Parliament is that despite the MP's frantic visits to certain offices to get help with fictitious mileage claims, she has frustrated a parliamentary process by using thugs. The MP could soon have an appointment with anti-corruption investigators if the threats come true.

Lazy CS who starts weekend on Friday

A cabinet secretary who was brought on board the newly-organised, broad-based government just a few months ago is proving to be "lazy" by refusing to schedule Friday meetings. The man, who has a busy diary, has been overheard telling friends that he wants all his meetings to be finished by Thursday so that he can have his time on Fridays. The cabinet minister, who before joining the government presented himself as a workaholic with all the solutions to the country's problems, is not finding it easy in his new role.

Women's party with a twist

An all women's party organised by a second-term lawmaker almost broke the relationship of a county MP. The MP accepted the invitation, thinking it would be a normal get-together for MPs. But she got more than she bargained for. As the party went on into the early hours of the morning, the woman's boyfriend, who had dropped her off and later came to pick her up, became concerned and was seen pacing up and down the car park wondering what was happening to her. To cut a long story short, the boyfriend later discovered that the all-female party also had a selection of well-built men to entertain the guests.