Swag Master: Eccentric allure of Embakasi West MP George Theuri

Embakasi West MP George Theuri earlier in this week caused a buzz when he was spotted strolling barefoot wearing red shorts and yellow jersey with his name “Theuri” printed on the back.

To his constituents and close friends, this is the Theuri they know. Popularly known as Swag Master, the 43-year-old is a perfect embodiment of eccentricity.

In mid-2019, he was also spotted wearing a T-shirt and jeans shorts carrying his second child on his back while freely walking around the constituency. He would also flaunt photos of his heavily pregnant wife, Cynthia Gitonga, on social media, with one taken as they relaxed on a bed. It bore the caption ‘1+1=3’.

In 2013, he once again became the talk of the town over a rumoured affair with singer Marya, a fling that the two denied.

Although media-shy because of his limited grasp of the Queen’s language, for him, any publicity is good publicity. Nonetheless, he manages his social media accounts and will often directly engage his followers.

The father of three has endeared himself to his constituents. They easily identify with him because, unlike other politicians, he is very open and walks with no bodyguards. This makes him easily pass for any other guy in the neighbourhood.

Attracts controversy

Like his friend ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, he attracts controversy. Flamboyant, flashy and extreme, they are birds of a feather. He also has a unique flare for fashion and style with his wardrobe boasting of eclectic collection comprising even flip-flops.

His love for the outrageous saw him steal headlines in 2017 at State House when he wore a pair of rugged jeans, flip-flops and a T-shirt with a plunging neckline to a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta. In his defence, he argued that the Head of State’s meeting was called on a very short notice to give him time to dress “properly”.

But if you thought that was bizarre enough, then think again. The second-term legislator once took a photo with his wife while half-naked with only a towel around his waist. Wait for this, the former Umoja I ward councillor once showed up at a school event in a vest, much to the chagrin of some of his supporters.

Humble background

Not afraid of his past, MP Theuri often recounts his humble background and how a strong family bond contributed to who he is today. His down-to-earth demeanour has also earned him fanatic following among his constituents, who easily see him as one of their own. Born on May 10, 1978, Theuri spent his formative years on Umoja Estate, Embakasi West. He would join Unity Primary School in Umoja 2 before proceeding to Ofafa Jericho High School.

He chose to pursue the narrow path of salvation, joining Nairobi Pentecostal Bible College for a diploma in theological and biblical studies. With this background, Mr Theuri is a teetotaller. But the injustices he and his fellow second-hand clothes sellers suffered at the hands of city askaris made him plunge into politics.