Aspirants jostle for UDA tickets ahead of 2022 polls

Uda party meeting Mombasa

UDA members who were dispersed by police officers while attending the party’s aspirants meeting in Mombasa on June 3, 2021. A storm is brewing within the party, pitting incumbents and aspirants eyeing the same seats ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A storm is brewing within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), pitting incumbents and aspirants eyeing the same seats ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Curfew declared after 2 bomb blasts in northeastern DRC

  2. Storm brews in UDA over party tickets

  3. N. Korea’s Kim 'emaciated', citizens heartbroken

  4. PRIME How power tussles during transitions claim casualties

  5. PRIME Fresh row over ballot papers printing tender

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.