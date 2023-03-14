Six Kenya Kwanza political parties fold to join UDA

Six political parties under the umbrella of Kenya Kwanza Alliance have folded to join President William Ruto’s party United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The parties include Umoja na Maendeleo Party led by former Embu governor Martin Wambora, the Farmers Party of Kenya led by former PS Irungu Nyakera, Economic Freedom Party led by Isaac Hassan Abey, Chama cha Mashinani led by Mohamed Gulei, the National Agenda Party led by Alfayo Agufana and Chama Cha Kazi Party bed by James Kimani.

Speaking during a press conference, UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala said members from the new parties will have to first formalise their engagement with UDA by going through the Registrar of Political Parties before they can join the party.

“Parties have a right to choose where they belong. Some will choose to be independent parties and we will still work with them, some have agreed to join UDA…we welcome them and we will make sure they belong to our party and we will make them officials and members of our party. We have given them a go-ahead to participate in the grassroots election of UDA,” Mr Malala said.

The former Kakamega Senator while defecting from the Prime Cabinet Secretary party ANC, he said his first mission as the UDA secretary would be to merge all the political parties in the Kenya Kwanza coalition into one party to support the president.

Support the President

“We have sat down with the eight political parties in UDA and have discuseed that we need one umbrella that is going to help our president to put his agenda and mindset in that umbrella as we prepare for the 2027 politics,” he said.

This, however, comes amid Azimio leader Raila Odinga's efforts to mobilise his supporters for a mass demonstration scheduled to take place in Nairobi on March 20.

On March 9, Mr Odinga, the ODM leader, announced the official start of nationwide protests against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Mr Odinga’s announcement came after the lapse of a 14-day ultimatum that he had issued to the government.