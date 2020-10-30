Ruto: I’m ready to sit with Uhuru, Raila for talks on BBI reforms

Deputy President William Ruto has expressed his willingness to dialogue over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report in order to avoid a contested referendum.

Dr Ruto seems to have embraced a proposal floated by elders who visited him on Tuesday calling for talks with President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga to agree on the constitutional reforms.

And yesterday, the DP publicly reached out to leaders across the political divide to build consensus on the proposals to facilitate a non-contested referendum, a significant climb-down on his hard-line position on the BBI.

Mr Ruto was addressing mourners during the burial of nominated Senator Mary Seneta's father, Mzee Elijah Muterion Ole Kuyo, at Kitengela Embolio village in Kajiado County.

“During the launch of the BBI report at Bomas, President Kenyatta urged us to build consensus and reach out to each other. Let leaders not drive the country into a divisive engagement for selfish political gain,” said Mr Ruto. On Tuesday, Mr Ruto also told elders led by President Kenyatta’s cousin, Mr Kung’u Muigai that he is willing to negotiate.

Soften stance

Mr Muigai had first led the Kenya National Council of Elders to a meeting with Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and later the group held talks with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In the afternoon, Mr Muigai and his team met Mr Ruto at his Karen home. The elders asked the DP to soften his stance and agree to dialogue.

“He said he was ready for dialogue and does not want a contentious referendum. He is willing to put aside any perceived differences so as not to create any divisions ahead of the referendum,” Mr Muigai told the Nation in an interview.

The elders then suggested that Mr Ruto, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga hold a joint meeting and address the country on the BBI.

The DP’s spokesperson David Mugonyi said it is the elders who suggested that the three leaders meet and iron out the issues.

“He (Ruto) is ready to engage with other leaders to strengthen the document, eliminate contentious issues, respect separation of powers and make it more focused on the issues about ordinary Kenyans,” added Mr Mugonyi.

The elders are scheduled to meet Mr Odinga when he returns from the DRC next week and they have also reportedly sought an appointment with President Kenyatta. Another meeting is planned with Kanu party leader Gideon Moi.

Structure of the executive

During the BBI meeting at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, the DP raised six issues that he disagreed with in the report including the proposal to have electoral commissioners nominated by political parties.

He also criticised the structure of the executive, the status of the Senate, the proposed formula to achieve the two-thirds gender rule, the creation of the office of the Judiciary ombudsman, and how to promote inclusion.

Mr Muigai said they also discussed the 2022 elections and the risk of heightened tensions:“Ruto said he is ready to abandon the race for president if it will cause bloodshed.”

One of the elders also asked the DP and his allies not to show anger in public. “Tulimwambia awache hasira mingi (We told him to shun fiery public statements),” said an elder from Meru who did not want to be named. But allies of President Kenyatta led by Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe accused the DP of using delaying tactics to derail the process.

Yesterday, Mr Murathe said Mr Ruto’s call for “numerous amendments to the BBI proposals” was not honest but designed to delay implementation of the report.

He said the BBI report has been closed and reopening it would only lead to delays in its implementation, adding the train has already left the station.

“The next move is collection of one million signatures for the IEBC to verify. Once this is certified, the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill would then go to the county assemblies and if it gets the nod of 24 units, it heads to parliament. If passed, it is signed by the president and goes to the referendum the way it is,” Mr Murathe told the Nation.

The report, he said, now needs to go to the people: “You cannot keep reopening it because consensus means people start negotiating based on the reservations that some people have like the ones he raised in Bomas.”

In Kajiado, Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen criticised ODM MPs, accusing them of bulldozing the BBI report instead of giving Kenyans a chance to read and make decisions.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome emphasised on unity among leaders for a s referendum that will ensure a cohesive country.

“We are ready to support change in the constitution that will benefit our people. We will rally behind President Kenyatta and his deputy until they finish their tenure, “said Ms Wahome

Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko urged her fellow politicians not to polarise the country in the name of politics, urging them to instead unite Kenyans.

Additional reporting by Justus Ochieng lndungu@ke.nationmedia.com