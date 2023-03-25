Ruto happy with 'hero's welcome' in Raila's Migori turf

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have made a major breakthrough in Luo Nyanza after successfully visiting Migori County on Saturday.

Migori is one of the strongholds of opposition chief Raila Odinga, leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

President Ruto attended the thanksgiving ceremony of Uriri member of Parliament Mark Nyamita, an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader. Mr Nyamita was accompanied by other ODM rebel MPs - Felix Oduor (Lang'ata), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and Paul Abuor (Rongo).

President Ruto also commissioned the Stella-Sibuoche-Gogo-Oyani road in Uriri Constituency, the Taranganya-Ntimaru-Nyamtiro-One Stop Border Post-Senta-Kegonga road in Kuria East Constituency and Motemorabu-Suba-Kuria-Nyangonga road in Kuria West Constituency.

Residents of Migori County react during a meeting with President William Ruto and other leaders, on a tour of Migori County on March 25, 2023. Photo credit: PCS

President Ruto is later expected in Rongo Constituency to commission the Nyarach-Nyaburu-Oboke-Rangwe road.

Dr Ruto said he was very happy to receive a hero's welcome in Luo Nyanza.

"I am here to ensure we develop Uriri. I will work with all leaders. It does not matter if you people voted for me or not," he said, adding it is time to plan how each Kenyan will benefit from development.

Mr Rigathi said they are focused on working for Kenyans and asked the Luo community to ensure they are not left behind in development.

"Luos are very intelligent people. They are learned. We should tap into their expertise. They should not allow anyone to mislead them," said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Nyamita said they received many threats and were warned that the Uriri function would flop.

"They said people would not attend but what we are seeing here is different. We refused to heed to their threats. Elections are over. It's now time to work," said Mr Nyamita.

President William Ruto meets former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and other leaders during his tour of Migori County on March 25, 2023. Photo credit: PCS

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko gave the President's tour a wide berth. He had earlier complained that he had not been invited to the event but said Dr Ruto was free to visit any part of the country.

"I do not wish to attend the function since I was not invited. I do not know what the programme entails and do not wish to interfere with the protocol," said Mr Ayacko.

Residents from the county heeded his calls for mass action in support of Mr Odinga’s nationwide protests against the government.