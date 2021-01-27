Ruto-allied MCAs vow to shoot down BBI

Ward representatives in the Rift Valley have vowed to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, while those in Mt Kenya are lukewarm in their support for the proposed constitutional changes.

The reactions come a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said the Bill has secured a million signatures needed for it to be taken to county assemblies.

Kericho and Bomet ward representatives yesterday said they would reject the Bill.

“It is clear to us that the BBI document does not capture the aspirations of the people. We will vote against it when it comes to the assembly,” Bomet Majority Leader Josephat Kirui told the Nation.

Nandi Ward MCAs said the BBI is not a priority. Baringo Majority Leader Lawi Talam said he would rally MCAs to oppose it. His West Pokot counterpart Thomas Ngolesya, however, said he would mobilise his colleagues to pass the Bill, citing the proposal that 35 per cent of national revenue will go to counties.

Bill passes

Trans Nzoia Majority Leader Patrick Kisiero and his Minority counterpart Emmanuel Waswa vowed to ensure the Bill passes.

Tharaka Nithi Majority Leader Peterson Mwirigi said: “If the amendments give counties 35 per cent of the national revenue and wards five per cent, we will definitely pass it”.

Meru Majority Leader Victor Karithi said they will study the document before making a decision. In Nyeri, Majority Whip Sebastian Mugo claimed it was too early to talk about the report as it was yet to be tabled in the House.

Kajiado Deputy Speaker Joseph Masiaya said a tug-of-war is expected between the two warring factions within the Jubilee party.

In Nakuru and Narok, MCAs said they had not read the document and thus had not made a decision.

County assemblies in Nyanza and Western region said they will pass the bill especially “if they are widely consulted”.

First item

In Kisumu, the Bill will be first on the agenda when MCAs resume from recess on February 9.

In Siaya, Speaker George Okode said they want to dispense with the Bill within two weeks. Public participation is planned next week targeting all the six sub-counties.

In Vihiga, MCAs complained of not being engaged by the BBI secretariat on the Bill.

In Kisii, Majority leader Timothy Ogugu said they are yet to receive the copies of the Bill, hence they cannot comment on it.

In Migori, MCAs have vowed to endorse the Bill. Already, the BBI County secretariat, led by county ODM chairman Philip Makabongo, has started door-to-door sensitisation across the eight sub-counties.

Recall House

Majority Leader Ken Ouma said he had written to the Speaker to recall the House, which is in recess till February 8. He said any further delay may derail the BBI debate.

In Homa Bay, local leaders, including Governor Cyprian Awiti and Woman Representative Gladys Wanga have called on MCAs to endorse it.

In Kakamega, Majority Leader Joel Ongoro exuded confidence that the Bill will pass with very little opposition as both ODM and ANC ward reps, who enjoy the majority, back the Bill.

At the Coast, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has already started drumming up support for the document, with Deputy Majority Leader Sammy Ndago saying the Bill will pass once tabled in the House.

In Kwale, Governor Salim Mvurya, a close ally to Mr Ruto, continued to rally support for the document, saying it’s good for the region.





Reporting by Onyango K’onyango, Florah Koech, Oscar Kaikai, Tom Matoke, Gerald Bwisa, Alex Njeru, George Munene, David Muchui, Reginah Kinogu, Vitalis Kimutai, Charles Lwanga, Rushdie Oudia, Derick Luvega, Benson Ayienda, Ian Byron, George Odiwuor, Benson Amadala , Shaban Makokha, Eric Matara, George Sayagie and Steve Njuguna