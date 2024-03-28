Rowdy youths deface UDA office

Rowdy youths on Wednesday stormed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party offices in Opposition Chief Raila Odinga's backyard of Bondo and defaced it using dirt and mud.

The building in Yimbo, Bondo Sub-county, was rented and freshly painted with UDA logo and colours in order to aid the ongoing mass registration of the members as well as offer a venue for frequent meetings that the members often hold.

The hooligans’ act was however not taken kindly by the UDA supporters from Siaya County terming it primitive and uncalled for.

Speaking to the Nation through phone, former Siaya Woman Representative Candidate Aber Dundee, who rented and painted the office, castigated the rival political outfit for what she termed intolerance.

“This is totally wrong. The time for politics has passed and nobody is involved in politics now, we should be allowed to organise ourselves without any interference,” she complained.

Ms Dundee further noted that earlier she had been warned by another female politician of her plans to have UDA offices in the region.

“She promised to deal with me. Does it mean we are intolerant to different opinions?” she posed.

This is the second incident in the County, last year UDA offices in Siaya Town were razed down during anti-government protests.

Other UDA leaders condemned the incident terming it juvenile.

Former Siaya Municipal Council Deputy Mayor Maurice Makorondo condemned the incident and called on the region to be open for other political outfits.

“Over three decades, the sons of Siaya County and other Luo Nyanza regions fought hard for a multi-party system in the country. However, it is sad that the region does not embrace the same things its sons fought and some even lost their lives for,” noted Mr Makorondo.

He called on the people to embrace divergent opinions in politics.

“We must accept other political outfits. Even the ODM party has offices in places where UDA enjoys a majority following. This must be condemned and we believe the police are doing their investigations,” he added.

The ODM party enjoys a huge following in Siaya County partly because its leader Raila Odinga comes from the region.

After the August 9, 2022 polls a section of leaders from Luo Nyanza shifted allegiance and vowed to work with President William Ruto.

Among those who pledged loyalty to the fifth president was Bondo lawmaker Gideon Ochanda, Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Felix Odiwuor (Langata) among other leaders.



