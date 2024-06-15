Rigathi Gachagua: My one-man, one-vote, one-shilling push is unstoppable

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that his push for national resources to be shared based on population distribution is unstoppable.

He urged the Mount Kenya region to remain united to benefit from the national cake.

Speaking on Saturday during a stopover in Kagio town in Kirinyaga County, Mr Gachagua vowed to continue pushing for the 'one man, one vote, one shilling' mantra despite opposition from critics.

Mr Gachagua emphasised that Mount Kenya is densely populated and should benefit greatly from national resources allocated by the government.

"There is nothing wrong when I say resources should be shared based on population, the most populated area should get the biggest cake, I love my people and I have to speak for them," he said.

He took on critics who are waging war against him over his views on the revenue-sharing formula.

"When I say that resources should be distributed according to population, some people attack me, I will not be silenced, I will continue to speak the truth whether my critics like it or not," he added.

He urged residents to stay together to negotiate for a fair share of national resources.

"Our unity will be our strength," he said.

Mr Gachagua took a swipe at those critical of his efforts to unite Mt Kenya.

"What is wrong with uniting my people first?" he asked.

Local leaders led by Senator Kamau Murango told off Mr Gachagua's critics.

Mr Murango said Gachagua deserved respect as a DP and the kingpin of the Mount Kenya region.

"Leaders from this region are supporting the Deputy President and we are telling those hurling insults at him to stop," said Mr Murango.

The leaders lashed out at those who have started a succession debate to replace Mr Gachagua, dismissing them as dreamers.

" We have dreamers, it is not bad to dream but the dreamers should behave and accord the DP the respect he deserves," said Mr Murango.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina described Gachagua as a patriotic leader and urged all leaders in the region to rally behind him.

Ms Maina said Mr Gachagua was doing a good job in initiating development in the region and urged him to keep up the spirit.

Kerugoya Ward MCA Eric Muchina and his Baragwi counterpart David Mathenge urged the DP to continue defending the Mount Kenya region without fear.

" Ignore the critics and stand by this region so that the residents get development projects from the national government," said Mr Mathenge.

On coffee, Mr Gachagua said the government was committed to ensuring that coffee farmers reap maximum benefits from their produce.

Mr Gachagua said the reforms that have been initiated in the coffee sector will make farmers enjoy their farming and improve their standard of living.