Reuben Kigame tells Raila to withdraw secession remarks

Gospel singer Reuben Kigame has criticised opposition leader Raila Odinga for his remarks on secession, saying they are dangerous to national integration.

Addressing the media in Eldoret town on Madaraka Day, the celebrated gospel singer and evangelist, who was a presidential candidate in Kenya's last general election, cautioned Mr Odinga over his remarks and advised him to retract the secession remarks lest they plunge the country into anarchy.

According to Mr Kigame, the ODM leader's remarks were a major threat to the country's cohesion and stability and should not be entertained by any leader worth his salt.

Speaking at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka's Yatta home in Machakos County two weeks ago, Mr Odinga gave President William Ruto a one-week ultimatum to reverse what he described as tribal state appointments or else Azimio la Umoja One Kenya will demand self-determination.

In what has been dubbed the 'Yatta Two Declaration', the opposition leader also threatened to write to the United Nations to seek separation from the Ruto-led state over marginalisation and lopsided government appointments.

"I will write to the UN for self-determination so that every Kenyan community can feel fully part of the government," Mr Odinga had declared.

While calling on the government to address the challenges facing the country, Mr Kigame also implored Mr Odinga to desist from acts that threaten the lives and property of citizens.

"If the country descends into anarchy, ordinary citizens will bear the brunt of losing their lives and property while the rich will watch the unfolding events from their comfort zones," the musician warned.

Mr Kigame, however, took a swipe at the William Ruto administration for forcing the proposed 3 per cent housing levy on Kenyans through the proposed 2023/2024 Finance Bill to be tabled in the National Assembly during the budget presentation in June.