Raila to meet Kenyan diaspora as his US tour begins

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance party presidential candidate Raila Odinga has begun his engagements in the United States with a meeting with Kenyans in the diaspora.

Mr Odinga is set to hold a town hall meeting with Kenyans in Washington DC, Sunday afternoon, as he begins his engagements in the USA after his arrival on Saturday.

He will brief the Kenyan diaspora in the US on the state of the Kenyan nation, preparations for upcoming elections and his post-election plans for Kenya.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango said the ODM leader will on Monday engage Corporate America, followed by engagements with officials from the Executive arm of the US government on Tuesday April 26, 2022.

“The engagements with the members of the Executive will give way to another with the legislative arm of the US government when Mr Odinga meets key US Senate and Congressional leaders on Capitol Hill.

“Mr Odinga will also engage thought leaders at critical Washington DC, think tanks including the Atlantic Council and the Centre for Global Development,” Mr Onyango said in the statement.

War against corruption

In his engagements with corporate America on Tuesday, Mr Odinga will recognise and appreciate US corporations that have set up in Kenya and encourage more members of the group to take up the challenge to invest in Kenya.

“He will brief them on prevailing opportunities in Kenya and Africa, call for collaboration in the war against corruption and brief the investors on preparations for upcoming elections and explain his post-election plans to make Kenya friendly to foreign investments,” Mr Onyango wrote.

The Azimio presidential aspirant is also expected to brief senior officials of the US government on preparations for upcoming elections and post-election plans for Kenya in addition to calling for partnership to attract trade and investment to Kenya and a joint effort to fight corruption.

Campaign

Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua, who is also in the US said the delegation comprises; Governors Wycliffe Oparanya who chairs the Azimio National Coalition Executive Council, James Ongwae (Kisii) former Head of Public Service Dr Sally Kosgey and Narc leader Martha Karua.

Others are; National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui, former ambassador to the US Elkana Odembo who is currently a senior adviser at the Office of the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, businessman Suleiman Shahbal and Mr John Maina among other staff from the presidential campaign secretariat.

“Governor Ndiritu Muriithi couldn’t come because of the passing of President Kibaki,” Prof Mutua said.